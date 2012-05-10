Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices briefly traded a point lower on Thursday in the wake of government data showing new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged down last week.
After trading a point lower in price, 30-year bonds were down 29/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. Bond yields traded as high as 3.08 percent on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading with a yield of 1.89 percent, up from a high yield of 1.855 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the securities on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ABIDJAN, Feb 14 Guinea Bissau will issue a one-year, 13 billion CFA franc ($20.85 million) bond with multiple interest rates on Feb. 22, West Africa's debt planning agency AUT said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.