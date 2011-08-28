UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 The U.S. bond market will operate as normal on Monday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Sunday.
"In the wake of Hurricane Irene, SIFMA is not recommending any changes to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities in the United States on Monday, August 29, 2011," SIFMA said in a statement.
"If conditions change, SIFMA will alert the market to any changes to this recommendation as soon as possible." (Reporting by Burton Frierson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.