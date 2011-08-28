NEW YORK Aug 28 The U.S. bond market will operate as normal on Monday, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Sunday.

"In the wake of Hurricane Irene, SIFMA is not recommending any changes to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities in the United States on Monday, August 29, 2011," SIFMA said in a statement.

"If conditions change, SIFMA will alert the market to any changes to this recommendation as soon as possible." (Reporting by Burton Frierson)