WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Members of the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, the Treasury-led group of regulators charged with monitoring markets, held a conference call on Thursday to discuss global market developments, a U.S. Treasury official said.

The official did not elaborate further on the council's discussions.

The 15-member group, which has replaced the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, includes the U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and the heads of the Securities Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and other regulators.

Geithner will participate in a meeting of European finance ministers in Poland on Friday as part of an effort to quell the European debt crisis. (Reporting by David Lawder)