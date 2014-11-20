BRIEF-National Health Investors buys 5 facilities for $61.8 mln
* National Health Investors Inc - purchases 5 memory care communities in texas and illinois for $61.8 million
Nov 20 Goldman Sachs expects modest returns for the S&P 500 in 2015, with the index ending the year at 2100, but still believes volatility will remain low, making it difficult for active managers.
In a 40-page research outlook released Thursday, strategist David Kostin said the S&P's P/E will stop expanding, as earnings rise 5 percent and as price increases are quite slow.
The median 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for an S&P stock is currently at 17, a level exceeded only 15 percent of the time over the past 40 years.
"We expect the P/E will contract and the index will slip during the second half of 2015 as the Fed takes its first step in the long-awaited tightening cycle," the firm wrote. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan
NAIROBI/SAO PAULO, March 20 Angola's authorities have ignored the admission by a Brazilian firm that it paid $50 million in bribes to secure contracts in the country, activists say, despite demands from watchdogs that it join international investigations into the corruption.