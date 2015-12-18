NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Exchange-traded funds of junk debt proved to be robust through the sell-off in the high-yield market in the early part of this week - shaking off concerns that such products would exacerbate a sharp rout across the asset class.

Trading volumes in the iShares iBoxx High-Yield Corporate Debt ETF (HYG) surged to US$18.2bn from December 7 to 16, a record for any eight-day period, driven by the closure of a high-profile distressed debt fund, Third Avenue Asset Management, and lingering energy market concerns.

Some market participants - such as Carl Icahn and Howard Marks - had concerns that high trading volumes in debt ETFs during a time of stress would trigger a dislocation in the value of funds against the value of underlying bonds.

A sharp dislocation - some feared - would then escalate downward pressure on high-yield prices as fund holders rushed to redeem the shares of funds, which would then lead to forced selling of the underlying bonds.

However, redemption requests - though sizable - paled in comparison with overall trading activity, and prices of the two largest junk debt ETFs remained tight to the net asset values of their underlying benchmarks.

The performance of the ETFs throughout the rout gave investors a window into market demand - an increasingly important consideration as liquidity in high-yield markets continues to decline.

"Fixed income ETFs provided a broad price discovery mechanism through the turmoil," said Leighton Shantz, director of fixed income at the Employees Retirement System of Texas, a US$26bn fund.

"The funds were more liquid than underlying high-yield assets and provided an indication of what the market was doing. The products provided a more efficient way to exchange risk during periods of heightened volatility."

Trading volumes in the US$14.3bn HYG fund were 12 times the amount of creation and redemption requests over the same eight-day period, according to iShares data.

The US$1.4bn in redemptions were among the highest the fund has seen over a short time, but the much larger trading numbers quelled what otherwise might have represented a fire-sale that exacerbated the price rout.

"I think there was a belief you would see large scale redemptions, but what we actually saw were investors using the ETFs to efficiently express their views," said Steve Laipply, director in BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group.

"ETF market prices subsequently became a leading indicator for the high-yield market. Fund prices were providing a real time window into the underlying market."

DISCOUNT

On December 11, when junk assets first began to sell off following the announcement that Third Avenue would shutter its distressed debt fund, the HYG fund dipped to trading at a 72bp discount to NAV.

State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, second-largest in the market with US$9.7bn in assets, fell only 59bp below NAV at its steepest discount.

"That didn't bother me at all," said Shantz. "More than likely that was simply reflective of the fact the index wasn't accurately reflecting the price of the underlying bonds, because they weren't even trading."

Both funds began trading at a premium to NAV on Monday, just before high-yield prices first began to stabilise on Tuesday. The performance of the funds through the sell-off may have put to rest some of the initial market concerns.

"We believe that the ETFs can act as price discovery vehicles as they trade in real-time on exchanges while cash bonds typically trade over-the-counter where quotes may be updated less frequently," said Haddon Kirk, head of ETF trading at UBS.

A version of this story will appear in the December 19 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)