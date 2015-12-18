NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Exchange-traded funds of junk debt
proved to be robust through the sell-off in the high-yield
market in the early part of this week - shaking off concerns
that such products would exacerbate a sharp rout across the
asset class.
Trading volumes in the iShares iBoxx High-Yield Corporate
Debt ETF (HYG) surged to US$18.2bn from December 7 to 16, a
record for any eight-day period, driven by the closure of a
high-profile distressed debt fund, Third Avenue Asset
Management, and lingering energy market concerns.
Some market participants - such as Carl Icahn and Howard
Marks - had concerns that high trading volumes in debt ETFs
during a time of stress would trigger a dislocation in the value
of funds against the value of underlying bonds.
A sharp dislocation - some feared - would then escalate
downward pressure on high-yield prices as fund holders rushed to
redeem the shares of funds, which would then lead to forced
selling of the underlying bonds.
However, redemption requests - though sizable - paled in
comparison with overall trading activity, and prices of the two
largest junk debt ETFs remained tight to the net asset values of
their underlying benchmarks.
The performance of the ETFs throughout the rout gave
investors a window into market demand - an increasingly
important consideration as liquidity in high-yield markets
continues to decline.
"Fixed income ETFs provided a broad price discovery
mechanism through the turmoil," said Leighton Shantz, director
of fixed income at the Employees Retirement System of Texas, a
US$26bn fund.
"The funds were more liquid than underlying high-yield
assets and provided an indication of what the market was doing.
The products provided a more efficient way to exchange risk
during periods of heightened volatility."
Trading volumes in the US$14.3bn HYG fund were 12 times the
amount of creation and redemption requests over the same
eight-day period, according to iShares data.
The US$1.4bn in redemptions were among the highest the fund
has seen over a short time, but the much larger trading numbers
quelled what otherwise might have represented a fire-sale that
exacerbated the price rout.
"I think there was a belief you would see large scale
redemptions, but what we actually saw were investors using the
ETFs to efficiently express their views," said Steve Laipply,
director in BlackRock's Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group.
"ETF market prices subsequently became a leading indicator
for the high-yield market. Fund prices were providing a real
time window into the underlying market."
DISCOUNT
On December 11, when junk assets first began to sell off
following the announcement that Third Avenue would shutter its
distressed debt fund, the HYG fund dipped to trading at a 72bp
discount to NAV.
State Street Global Advisors' SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond
ETF, second-largest in the market with US$9.7bn in assets, fell
only 59bp below NAV at its steepest discount.
"That didn't bother me at all," said Shantz. "More than
likely that was simply reflective of the fact the index wasn't
accurately reflecting the price of the underlying bonds, because
they weren't even trading."
Both funds began trading at a premium to NAV on Monday, just
before high-yield prices first began to stabilise on Tuesday.
The performance of the funds through the sell-off may have put
to rest some of the initial market concerns.
"We believe that the ETFs can act as price discovery
vehicles as they trade in real-time on exchanges while cash
bonds typically trade over-the-counter where quotes may be
updated less frequently," said Haddon Kirk, head of ETF trading
at UBS.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)