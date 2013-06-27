NEW YORK, June 27 The value of U.S. equities
investors bought with borrowed money fell 1.7 percent in May
from the previous month's record high, marking the first monthly
decline in margin debt in nearly a year.
Margin debt accounts totaled $401.6 billion in May, down
from a record $408.7 billion in April, data from the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority showed on Thursday.
The level had increased every month since a 2.3 percent drop
between June and July 2012.
Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds
and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns
through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are
seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.
In April, the New York Stock Exchange reported margin debt
hit $384.4 billion, surpassing the previous record of $381.4
billion in July 2007. On Thursday, the NYSE said its share of
the May total was $377 billion.