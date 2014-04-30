NEW YORK, April 30 The value of equities investors bought on the New York Stock Exchange with borrowed money fell 3.3 percent in March from the previous month's record high, marking the first monthly decline in margin debt in nine months.

NYSE margin debt accounts totaled $450.3 billion in March, down from a record $465.7 billion in February, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese)