NEW YORK, April 30 The value of equities
investors bought on the New York Stock Exchange with borrowed
money fell 3.3 percent in March from the previous month's record
high, marking the first monthly decline in margin debt in nine
months.
NYSE margin debt accounts totaled $450.3 billion in March,
down from a record $465.7 billion in February, exchange data
showed on Wednesday.
Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds
and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns
through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are
seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.
