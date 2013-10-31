CHICAGO Oct 30 Two years ago on Halloween
thousands of U.S. grain farmers got the scare of their lives
when broker MF Global collapsed and more than a billion dollars
of their money went missing.
MF Global customers have now, through a court-appointed
trustee, recovered about 98 percent of the money, which had been
in supposedly "safe" margin accounts. The balance is expected by
year's end.
The U.S. futures industry has also stepped up its audit
trails of customer accounts at brokerages and banks and required
more regulatory paperwork.
All that has been a treat for MF Global customers. But
looking back at Thursday's anniversary of the debacle, U.S.
grain hedgers fear there is little assurance they won't be
tricked again. What is haunting them is that, lacking realistic
alternatives, they must still use the U.S. futures market and
futures commission merchants (FCMs)to hedge price risks.
"They really don't have an alternative," said Dave Smoldt,
vice president of grains and oilseeds business for Intl FCStone,
one of the firms that has picked up some former MF Global
customers. "If you take in 13-14 million bushels of grain in 30
days, somebody has to hold on to it. So you're going to have to
hedge it."
Jim Berg, an Ohio farmer and veteran commodities broker,
agrees.
"Nobody is doing anything different. Maybe keeping the
amount of excess margin down at houses," Berg said. "We need the
markets. We're alright until the next violation. The next time,
the trust is broken."
That makes many farmers and brokers who trusted MF Global
very nervous.
They say little has changed fundamentally to prevent another
mega-broker bankruptcy. There has been no reform of the
bankruptcy laws that protect customer funds. The futures
industry has yet to establish an insurance fund to reimburse
customers in cases of malfeasance or fraud by brokers. And no
one at MF Global, they point out bitterly, has ever been charged
with any wrongdoing.
"Customers still don't have 100 percent of their funds yet
from MF Global," said John Roe, one of the founders of the
Commodity Customer Coalition, which works to recover MF funds.
"While there are additional protections to customers
and regulations that will make this more difficult to do, that
doesn't mean it can't be done again, and it certainly doesn't
mean it won't happen again."
Confidence in regulators got another blow on Wednesday, when
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted new rules to
protect customers, but included a provision that will likely
mean a doubling in the margin required for "safe" segregated
funds, the very type diverted by MF Global two years ago.
"By requiring farmers and ranchers to pre-fund their margin
requirements, they would be forced to do something they would
rather not do, which is put more money at an FCM rather than
less," Gerry Corcoran, chief executive of RJ O'Brien, the
largest independent U.S. commodities brokerage, said in an
interview.
The Commodity Customer Coalition's Roe echoes that
sentiment.
"What the CFTC has basically done through the residual
interest rule is ask customers to double down on a system they
don't trust," said Roe, who was also an MF Global customer.
GHOST OF HOLLOWEEN PAST
On Oct. 31, 2011, the global commodities brokerage run by
Jon Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and U.S. senator, and
a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc chairman, suddenly filed
for bankruptcy, freezing more than 150,000 accounts worldwide.
Investigators later discovered that, in order to cover
exposure to risky European sovereign debt, MF Global had in its
hectic final days improperly tapped segregated customer funds.
This was money put into accounts by MF Global customers as good
faith deposits to settle their own trades.
The collapse raised questions about not just government
regulators, but the clearing houses of the markets themselves,
centered on the CME Group Inc markets. It was an
unprecedented loss of "safe" customer funds.
Agricultural hedgers - country grain elevator operators,
livestock producers, ethanol makers, farmers and ranchers - were
among the hardest hit since MF Global, which had grown through
acquisitions, including such major players as Refco, cleared the
bulk of their business.
"MF was one of the biggest. We thought it couldn't go down.
When it did, it created a lack of trust in any other house you
cleared through," said J.B. Daughenbaugh, a merchandiser with
Alliance Grain in Gibson City, Illinois.
The good news since the collapse is that the futures
industry has beefed up regulations on how segregated funds are
invested. Brokerages must now have written rules governing the
maintenance of such funds. Top executives at brokerages must
personally approve withdrawals of 25 percent or more from
customer funds. Banks must also confirm daily segregated funds
in cross checks with brokerage accounts.
But despite all the improvements, grain hedgers are still
haunted by the ghost of MF Global.
"The number one thing that has not been done is to insert
the Commodity Exchange Act verbiage into the bankruptcy code so
segregated fund restoration to customers comes first in an FCM
liquidation," said Jeff Hainline, head of Advance Trading, which
cleared hundreds of customer accounts through MF.