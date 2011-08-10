NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. money market mutual funds cut their holdings of securities issued by European banks in July, prompted by the festering debt problems in the region, according to J.P. Morgan Securities.

U.S. prime money fund holdings of euro zone bank commercial paper, certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and other short-term investment fell by $38 billion to $340 billion, the firm said in a report published late Tuesday.

In June, prime money funds, which could invest in non-Treasury securities, pared their euro zone exposure by $58 billion.

The $2.5 trillion money fund industry is a major source of dollar-based funding for European banks.

Prime funds reduced their exposure to French banks the most in July. They trimmed their French bank commercial paper holding by $27 billion last month. That decline was offset by an $11 billion rise in their repurchase agreements with French banks, J.P. Morgan said.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)