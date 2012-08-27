Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Aug 27 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Monday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,091.465, up 0.904 or 0.083 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Feb 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: BUDGET Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in an interview. INVESTIGATIONS The White House does not rule out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may recuse himself from Justice Department investigations into allegations of Russian i
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.