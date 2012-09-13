BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
Sept 13 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal index for Wednesday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,092.056, down 1.588 or 0.145 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
Feb 21 UK-based Waverton Investment Management named Luke Hyde-Smith as portfolio manager, head of third party fund selection.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.