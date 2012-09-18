UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco taps JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
Sept 18 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,089.596, up 0.510 or 0.047 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues