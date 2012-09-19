China completes $1.15 trln investment in major projects by end-2016 -state planner
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.
Sept 19 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,090.810, up 1.449 or 0.133 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening