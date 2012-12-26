UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
Dec 26 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Monday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,112.226, up 0.212 or 0.019 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.
