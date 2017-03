Jan 22 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,124.438, up 0.427 or 0.038 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.