BRIEF-Cott announces intention to offer $650 mln of senior notes
* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes
Feb 11 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Monday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,121.929, up 0.296 or 0.026 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Cott announces intention to offer $650 million of senior notes
SAO PAULO, March 6 The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to support the ailing currency. The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said. It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20 billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump'
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological levels * Hungary central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's PKO earnings rise by less than expected (Adds further fall of Polish bank stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank cut more of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy's responsibilities, while Poland's zloty retreated further against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly negative even though th