Aug 22 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal index for Wednesday was lower compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,044.347, down 1.845 or 0.176 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.