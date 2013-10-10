UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
Oct 10 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal index for Wednesday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,066.010, down 0.216 or 0.114 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock