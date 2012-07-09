BRIEF-EXACTUALS SAYS RAISES $10.6 MLN IN SERIES B FINANCING
* EXACTUALS SAYS RAISES $10.6 MLN IN SERIES B FINANCING LED BY ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS, CITY NATIONAL, AND TTV CAPITAL Source text for Eikon:
July 9 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Monday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,073.368, up 1.129 or 0.105 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
(U.S. Municipal Markets Desk; +1-646-223-6300)
* EXACTUALS SAYS RAISES $10.6 MLN IN SERIES B FINANCING LED BY ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS, CITY NATIONAL, AND TTV CAPITAL Source text for Eikon:
* FILES FOR PRICING OF COMMON STOCK OFFERING OF UPTO 7.8 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxEfGg Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 15 US investors are assessing the volatile secondary loan prices of companies that are being hit by technological disruption as textbook publishers join specialty retailers and oil and gas companies on a growing list of sectors facing long-term 'secular' change.