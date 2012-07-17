July 17 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was higher compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,083.833, up 1.814 or 0.168 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.

