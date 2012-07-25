DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 24
0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales. Note: Delayed from Thursday due to the Presidents Day federal holiday on Monday.
July 25 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,090.946, up 0.557 or 0.051 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
(U.S. Municipal Markets Desk; +1-646-223-6300)
0830/1330: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales. Note: Delayed from Thursday due to the Presidents Day federal holiday on Monday.
* Mnuchin wants tax plan passed by August * Investors doubt Mnuchin's time table * U.S. 7-year note auction shows mixed results (Adds comment, results of U.S. 7-year note auction) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Thursday as investors fretted about the lack of clarity in the Trump administration's policies and doubted whether its proposed reforms would have as big an impact as many initially thought they would. "
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.