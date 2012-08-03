GLOBAL MARKETS-Data helps world stocks touch new high; dollar dips
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Adds close of European markets)
Aug 3 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Thursday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,092.038, up 0.561 or 0.051 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* S&P - Clark County, NV various debt ratings raised one notch due to improved economic indicators and available reserves Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kuNKKV)