Aug 10 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Thursday was lower compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,089.346, down 0.335 or 0.031 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.