U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
Aug 21 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,087.630, up 0.288 or 0.026 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.