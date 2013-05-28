May 28 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Friday was lower compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,125.284, down 0.058 or 0.005 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.