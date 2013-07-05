FOREX-Dollar slips, euro rises after ECB's Draghi speaks
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
July 5 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Wednesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,076.726, up 0.287 or 0.027 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Dollar hits three-week high vs yen (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading)
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday for companies like Snap Inc that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target