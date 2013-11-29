BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
Nov 29 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Wednesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,072.728, up 0.020 or 0.002 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.