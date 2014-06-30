(Updates to close) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, June 30 Most investments came up winners in the first half of 2014, which came to a close on Monday with solid gains for U.S. stocks, U.S. Treasuries, muni bonds, oil and gold. The S&P 500 advanced more than 6 percent through the first half of the year, despite a harsh winter that stifled growth in the first quarter. The benchmark S&P 500 set a record closing high 22 times in the first half of the year. Bonds have been surprisingly strong as well, despite forecasts that interest rates were headed higher. Below is a list of how the major U.S. stock indexes and assets performed over the first half, as well as the five best and worst performers in the S&P 500, and the performance of each of the 10 major S&P 500 sector indexes over the year. Major U.S. stock indexes: Index RIC Pct Change S&P 500 +6.1 Dow Industrials +1.5 Nasdaq +5.5 S&P MidCap 400 +6.7 S&P SmallCap +2.1 600 Russell 2000 +2.5 Top Five S&P 500 Performers: Company RIC Pct Change Newfield +79.5 Exploration Nabors +72.9 Industries Forest Labs +64.9 Keurig Green +65.0 Mountain Allergan +52.3 Bottom Five S&P 500 Performers: Company RIC Pct Change Coach -39.1 Whole Foods -33.2 Market Staples Inc -31.8 Bed Bath & -28.5 Beyond Tractor Supply -22.1 S&P Sector Performance: Sector RIC Pct Change Healthcare +9.7 Consumer -0.13 Discretionary Consumer +3.8 Staples Energy +11.7 Financial +4.0 Industrials +2.9 Technology +8.0 Materials +7.5 Telecoms +1.8 Utilities +16.4 Bond Performance: Bond Type RIC Pct Change Barclays US +3.72 Aggregate Bond Index U.S. Treasuries +11.99 that mature in 20 years or longer U.S. Municipal +5.96 Bonds Other asset performance: Type RIC Pct Change WTI Crude +7.2 Brent Crude +1.4 Spot Gold +10.1 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andre Grenon and Jan Paschal)