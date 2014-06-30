(Updates to close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 30 Most investments came up
winners in the first half of 2014, which came to a close on
Monday with solid gains for U.S. stocks, U.S. Treasuries, muni
bonds, oil and gold.
The S&P 500 advanced more than 6 percent through the
first half of the year, despite a harsh winter that stifled
growth in the first quarter. The benchmark S&P 500 set a record
closing high 22 times in the first half of the year.
Bonds have been surprisingly strong as well, despite
forecasts that interest rates were headed higher.
Below is a list of how the major U.S. stock indexes and
assets performed over the first half, as well as the five best
and worst performers in the S&P 500, and the performance of each
of the 10 major S&P 500 sector indexes over the year.
Major U.S. stock indexes:
Index RIC Pct Change
S&P 500 +6.1
Dow Industrials +1.5
Nasdaq +5.5
S&P MidCap 400 +6.7
S&P SmallCap +2.1
600
Russell 2000 +2.5
Top Five S&P 500 Performers:
Company RIC Pct Change
Newfield +79.5
Exploration
Nabors +72.9
Industries
Forest Labs +64.9
Keurig Green +65.0
Mountain
Allergan +52.3
Bottom Five S&P 500 Performers:
Company RIC Pct Change
Coach -39.1
Whole Foods -33.2
Market
Staples Inc -31.8
Bed Bath & -28.5
Beyond
Tractor Supply -22.1
S&P Sector Performance:
Sector RIC Pct Change
Healthcare +9.7
Consumer -0.13
Discretionary
Consumer +3.8
Staples
Energy +11.7
Financial +4.0
Industrials +2.9
Technology +8.0
Materials +7.5
Telecoms +1.8
Utilities +16.4
Bond Performance:
Bond Type RIC Pct Change
Barclays US +3.72
Aggregate Bond
Index
U.S. Treasuries +11.99
that mature in
20 years or
longer
U.S. Municipal +5.96
Bonds
Other asset performance:
Type RIC Pct Change
WTI Crude +7.2
Brent Crude +1.4
Spot Gold +10.1
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andre Grenon and
Jan Paschal)