* Fading faith in policymakers playing out in prices
* Europe's crisis seen as center of storm in world markets
* Fed appears out of bullets but hopes dim on fiscal side
* Some say might be an opportunity to buy stocks on cheap
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Europe's debt crisis looks
more intractable than ever. The Federal Reserve appears to be
shooting blanks when it comes to firing up the U.S. economy.
Add in signs that Chinese growth is slowing by the day, and
it explains why financial markets took a hammering on Thursday,
with global stock markets, oil, metals and even gold sliding.
And investors now fear there isn't much that authorities
can do to stop the slide: central banks are running out of
ammunition and political will among U.S. and European leaders
is in short supply.
Even as central bankers and finance ministers from the
world's largest economies met in Washington, few were holding
out hope for a miracle solution.
"People are losing confidence in policymakers altogether,"
said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex, an online
retail currency platform. "If they keep failing to boost growth
and confidence, we may see the kind of deep global crisis we
saw three years ago."
In 2008, U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers' collapse
nearly brought down the entire American banking system and
pushed much of the world economy into recession.
This time, the main fault lines are in Europe, where
officials have struggled to come up with decisive plans to
address a possible Greek default and drum up resources to
support other troubled countries and banks.
But U.S. officials have hardly been more inspiring. Fed
policies look increasingly impotent, and political bickering
ahead of the 2012 election has reached a fever pitch.
"Popular trust in the agencies of government is declining
everywhere," said Robert Madsen, senior fellow at the MIT
Center for International Studies. "The pattern of a crisis
followed two or three years later by a stark deterioration in
political power is exactly what occurred in most of the major
economies other than the United States in the early 1930s."
That left governments grasping at bad policies such as
protectionism, which halted world trade and deepened the
depression in most economies. In Germany, Madsen noted,
economic privation and distrust in leaders enabled the rise of
Hitler.
"I don't see anything like Nazism happening now," he said,
"but the gradual erosion of centrist power seems almost
inevitable."
EYE OF THE STORM
Markets are already flashing signs of distress.
The S&P 500 tumbled 3.2 percent Thursday, its fourth
straight decline, and European shares hit a 26-month low.
Copper crashed 7.5 percent to its lowest price in a year,
benchmark Brent crude oil fell more than 5 percent, while the
10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.71 percent, its lowest in at
least 60 years, as investors sought safety.
Investors worry a default in Greece or elsewhere could
spark a crisis for euro zone banks with a lot of troubled
government debt on their balance sheets.
David Gilmore, principal of currency advisory firm Foreign
Exchange Solutions, said the lack of a common fiscal policy and
bickering among national leaders does not inspire hope.
"I can't see how Europe avoids a major crash in asset
prices, the euro and the banking system, and I can't see how
anywhere else on the planet avoids serious contagion," he said.
Seven world leaders urged Europe on Thursday to "confront
the debt overhang to prevent contagion to the wider global
economy." [ID:nL5E7KM2XQ]
Possible remedies, such as recapitalizing European banks so
they can cope with sovereign defaults or adopting a common
eurobond for member states, have so far gained little
traction.
A European Central Bank study, co-authored by an outgoing
executive board member, said the euro project is in danger due
to runaway spending and the ongoing sovereign debt crisis.
The euro hit an eight-month low beneath $1.34 Thursday, and
there are predictions that it will fall further. Barclays
Capital sees the euro falling to $1.25 in three months.
FED OUT OF AMMO?
Many have taken the ECB to task for being slow to cut
interest rates. The Fed, meanwhile, appears to be all out of
bullets -- and markets know it.
In 2008, the U.S. central bank cut rates sharply to zero
and recently pledged to hold them there until at least 2013. It
has also poured $2.3 trillion into the financial system through
asset purchases, a policy that helped boost stock prices but
did little for an economy where growth has slowed to a crawl
and the jobless rate remains stuck above 9 percent.
But the Fed's latest move on Wednesday -- targeting lower
long-term interest rates by selling Treasuries with short
maturities to buy longer-dated ones -- was met with a sharp
stock market selloff and widespread doubts about its ability to
boost growth.
"It was a terrible omen, because the stock market had
rallied like clockwork after previous Fed policy moves as if it
were Christmas day," said Michael Cheah, who helps oversee $1.5
billion at SunAmerica Asset Management. "This was the first
time the market reacted very badly. It shows they are out of
magic dust."
Bill Gross, manager of PIMCO, the world's largest bond
fund, told Reuters in August, "It is increasingly apparent to
us that policy options are limited and that economic growth is
slowing down."
With consumers not willing to spend and businesses wary of
hiring, some investors have called for the government to step
up spending to keep the economy afloat.
"Without it, at best, we muddle along. At worst, we double
dip," Doug Kass, who runs hedge fund Seabreeze Partners in Palm
Beach, Florida, wrote in a note to clients.
POLICY PARALYSIS
But with the United States already running one of the
largest budget deficits as a share of output since World War
Two, political opposition to such spending is high.
President Barack Obama proposed a $447 billion job package
this month but is facing stiff resistance from Republicans, who
object to tax hikes on the rich to pay for it.
In the past 24 hours, markets even had the specter of a
government shutdown to contend with after the House of
Representatives defeated a bill Wednesday that would fund
federal operations past Sept. 30.
Republicans said the issue will be sorted out, but the flap
conjured bad memories of a summer battle over the debt ceiling
that ended with the United States losing its top AAA credit
rating.
What's more, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing
a bill that would crack down on China for keeping its currency
undervalued against the dollar. Economists fear that may spark
a trade war, another threat to a healthy world economy and
another echo of the 1930s.
ROOM FOR OPTIMISM
There could be a silver lining to all the turmoil, though.
"Policymakers -- be they in the U.S. Congress or Europe --
often need a crisis to act," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at Harris Private Bank, with $55 billion under
management. "Maybe watching the stock market plunge in the last
24 hours will light a fire under them."
For the bold, the latest market swoon may be a golden
opportunity to buy on the cheap.
David Kotok, chairman and chief investment officer at
Cumberland Advisors, said guaranteed S&P 500 index yields as a
percentage of stock prices still look set to outpace yields on
government bonds, calling it "an extraordinarily high reward
for anyone willing to invest in stocks."
But Cheah said investors should play it safe for now.
"When driving into a thunderstorm, you slow down and, if
possible, stop the car. This is not the time to say the stock
market is cheap, I want to buy or the bond market's overvalued,
I'm going to short it," he said. "If you go to cash, you live
to fight another day."
