(Repeats to fix formatting in table) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, March 9 March 9 marks the five-year anniversary of the bottom for U.S. equities, the culmination of a 56.8 percent plunge in the S&P 500 from its previous record as the economy fell into its worst recession since the Great Depression. Since the S&P 500's closing low of 676.53 on that day in 2009, the benchmark index has climbed more than 177 percent. Its advance has been driven by massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve, a drawdown in debt and a rebound in corporate profits. The S&P 500 ended on Friday at a record high at 1,878.04. Over the same time span, the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 150 percent while the Nasdaq has rocketed more than 240 percent. The following are some notable facts from 2009 and now: Category 2009 Now S&P market cap $6.14 trillion $17.49 trillion U.S. debt outstanding $10.95 trillion $17.47 trillion (March 5) Avg gasoline price/gallon $1.993 $3.553 CBOE Volatility Index 49.68 14.36 New York Stock Exchange 14.624 billion 14.257 billion short interest shares (Late shares February) (mid-February) 10-yr yield 2.864 pct 2.795 pct Unemployment rate 8.7 percent 6.7 percent GDP growth -6.2 percent 2.4 percent (Q4 2008) (prelim Q4) Price gold/oz $920.95 $1,338.09 Best-performing sector Consumer Discretionary (+325 pct) Worst-performing sector Telecom (+68 pct) Best-performing S&P 500 General Growth component Properties , +7,755 pct Worst-performing S&P 500 First Solar component , -48 pct Apple $83.11 $530.44 Google $290.89 $1,214.79 Bank of America $3.75 $17.33 Priceline.com $78.36 $1,358.04 Goldman Sachs $73.95 $174.26 Ford Motor $1.74 $15.62 Sources: Thomson Reuters, U.S. Energy and Information Administration, Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Forbes (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jan Paschal)