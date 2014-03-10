(Repeats FACTBOX initially published on Sunday) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, March 9 March 9 marks the five-year anniversary of the bottom for U.S. equities, the culmination of a 56.8 percent plunge in the S&P 500 from its previous record as the economy fell into its worst recession since the Great Depression. Since the Standard & Poor 500's closing low of 676.53 on that day in 2009, the benchmark index has climbed more than 177 percent. Its advance has been driven by massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve, a drawdown in debt and a rebound in corporate profits. The S&P 500 ended on Friday at a record high at 1,878.04. Over the same time span, the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 150 percent while the Nasdaq has rocketed more than 240 percent. The following are some notable facts from 2009 and now: Category 2009 Now S&P market cap $6.14 trillion $17.49 trillion U.S. debt $10.95 trillion $17.47 trillion (March 5) outstanding Avg gasoline $1.993 $3.553 price/gallon CBOE Volatility 49.68 14.36 Index New York Stock 14.624 billion 14.257 billion shares Exchange short shares (Late (mid-February) interest February) 10-yr yield 2.864 pct 2.795 pct Unemployment rate 8.7 percent 6.7 percent GDP growth -6.2 percent 2.4 percent (prelim Q4) (Q4 2008) Price gold/oz $920.95 $1,338.09 Best-performing Consumer Discretionary sector (+325 pct) Worst-performing Telecom sector (+68 pct) Best-performing General Growth Properties S&P 500 component , +7,755 pct Worst-performing First Solar , -48 S&P 500 component pct Apple $83.11 $530.44 Google $290.89 $1,214.79 Bank of America $3.75 $17.33 Priceline.com $78.36 $1,358.04 Goldman Sachs $73.95 $174.26 Ford Motor $1.74 $15.62 Sources: Thomson Reuters, U.S. Energy and Information Administration, Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Forbes (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jan Paschal)