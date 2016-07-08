NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. pension plans and insurance companies, already struggling with low interest rates, will likely need to make even more aggressive investments to reach lofty investment targets as government bond yields around the world plummet to record lows.

Benchmark Treasury yields plunged to 1.32 percent this week while countries from Japan to Germany saw even more of their bond yields turn negative, meaning investors have to pay for the perceived safety of holding the governments' debt.

That is bad news for insurers, corporate and public pension plans and other long-term savers already struggling to hit aggressive annual investment return targets, and means they will likely need to take higher risks to hit those benchmarks.

"The decline in yields means they are going to have to invest more aggressively going forward, because they have benchmarks that they need to meet and those benchmarks haven't changed," said Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at New Albion Partners.

State and local pensions, which have a funding gap of $1.19 trillion, target returns of 7.6 percent per year on average, according to a recent report by the Hoover Institution.

Corporate pension plans, meanwhile, typically target returns of 7.5 percent and companies in the S&P 500 are underfunded by $495 billion as of last month, BNY Mellon data shows.

Insurance companies seek to generate returns that exceed what they owe on fixed-rate annuities, which in the case of some older products can be around 6 percent.

HIGHER-RISK DEBT

To earn higher yields, pensions and insurers have been turning to higher-risk company debt and commercial mortgage-backed debt, and are increasing investments in the less liquid private bond and equity markets.

Demand from insurance companies and pension funds has helped finance record high levels of U.S. corporate debt, which in many cases has been used to repurchase shares, and contributed to soaring commercial real estate valuations.

U.S. non-financial companies have issued $1.97 trillion in debt since 2009, and bought back $2.58 trillion in shares, according to government data.

Insurance companies have been buying more corporate bonds that are rated in the lower end of investment grade, as well as investing in private placement loans, said Ken Johnson, a vice president at insurance ratings firm A.M. Best.

"The real push we're seeing is into the lower investment grade," Johnson said. And though the bonds are considered relatively low risk now, "those are the ones that can transition into below investment grade at some point."

Insurance companies have also increased allocations to commercial mortgage-backed debt and alternative investments since the financial crisis, with private equity being more popular recently as hedge funds have underperformed, said Johnson.

CORPORATE DEBT

Life insurance companies bought $46 billion of corporate debt in the first quarter, the most since 2003, including $8 billion in mortgage- and other asset-backed debt, according to government data. Pension funds also increased their buying by an additional $21 billion in corporate debt that quarter.

Those purchases likely took advantage of a rise in corporate debt yields as falling oil prices raised concerns that corporate defaults could extend beyond ailing energy companies, and on fears about slowing global growth.

Yields of investment grade corporate bonds maturing in less than 10 years increased to 3.15 percent in January, before falling back to 2.28 percent this week, according to data by Merrill Lynch.

U.S. corporate bonds now account for 33 percent of investment grade yield globally, even though they only account for 12 percent of the outstanding debt, according to research by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Life insurers are one of the largest purchasers of corporate bonds, buying $576 billion of these bonds since 2009, while corporate and public pension funds have also added $412 billion.

Pension funds and insurers have increased allocations to alternative investments including hedge funds, which often take leveraged bets on corporate bonds and other credit markets, which has intensified demand for the debt.

The Caribbean, which is seen as a proxy for hedge fund activity, was among the largest buyers of corporate bonds in January and February, buying $4.7 billion in those two months, according to Morgan Stanley research.

(Editing by Dan Burns and Bernadette Baum)