NEW YORK Aug 26 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is considering options to stimulate a lackluster economic recovery.

Bernanke, however, stopped short of signaling how soon more stimulus, if any, will come, less than two hours after the government downgraded its reading on second quarter gross domestic product to an anemic 1 percent annualized growth rate. For more on GDP, see [ID:nN1E77P09C]

Bernanke was speaking at a central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [ID:nW2E7JM00N]

The July 2013 contract on the federal funds rate FFN3, which the Fed targets, last traded up 3 basis points to 99.83 after touching a session low of 99.81.

This month, the Fed pledged it would hold the fed funds rate close to zero through at least mid-2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong)