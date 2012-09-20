WASHINGTON, Sept 20 An influential U.S. lawmaker
pledged on Thursday to take a closer look at the safety and
soundness of the equity markets following a recent string of
technology glitches on Wall Street.
Senator Jack Reed, who chairs the Senate Banking
subcommittee on securities, said the recent incidents including
Nasdaq's botched handling of the Facebook IPO
and the massive losses unleashed by Knight Capital's
software error, raise concerns about potential systemic risks to
the marketplace.
"These incidents should give us enough of a warning to be
alert, to start looking very closely," Reed told a Security
Traders Association conference. "We don't want to be back six
months or six years from now and say, 'boy, we should have been
a little more thoughtful about the deployment and use of this
electronic trading.'"
Reed spoke with the traders ahead of a hearing before his
subcommittee on Thursday to examine the impact of automated
trading.
Reed reserved judgment on what kinds of policy responses
might be in order, noting the Securities and Exchange Commission
is holding a technology roundtable in October to examine the
issue.
"No one has a full, complete, definitive answer," he said.
"That is why we are asking questions."