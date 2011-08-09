NEW YORK Aug 9 The interest rates that banks and Wall Street pay on overnight loans backed by U.S. Treasuries held steady on Tuesday, signaling money markets are functioning despite turbulence in global stock markets.

In the derivatives market, the risk premiums on short-term dollar interest rate swaps fell after jumping on Tuesday partly on concerns that market turmoil and a slowing economy would hurt banks and reduce their ability to raise money.

The cost for commercial and investment banks to borrow overnight funds in the repurchase market was last quoted at 8 basis points after trading as low as 4 basis points USONRP=. This was little changed from the level late Monday.

The $1.6 trillion tri-party repo market is a major source of cash for banks to fund trades and other short-term operations.

In early swap trading, the spread between the two-year swap rate and two-year Treasury note yield USD2YTS=TWEB shrank 2.25 basis points to 26.50 basis points.

Two-year U.S. swap spreads, which are seen as a barometer of counterparty risk, hit a three-week high of 28.5 basis points on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)