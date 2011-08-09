NEW YORK Aug 9 The interest rates that banks
and Wall Street pay on overnight loans backed by U.S.
Treasuries held steady on Tuesday, signaling money markets are
functioning despite turbulence in global stock markets.
In the derivatives market, the risk premiums on short-term
dollar interest rate swaps fell after jumping on Tuesday partly
on concerns that market turmoil and a slowing economy would
hurt banks and reduce their ability to raise money.
The cost for commercial and investment banks to borrow
overnight funds in the repurchase market was last quoted at 8
basis points after trading as low as 4 basis points USONRP=.
This was little changed from the level late Monday.
The $1.6 trillion tri-party repo market is a major source
of cash for banks to fund trades and other short-term
operations.
In early swap trading, the spread between the two-year swap
rate and two-year Treasury note yield USD2YTS=TWEB shrank
2.25 basis points to 26.50 basis points.
Two-year U.S. swap spreads, which are seen as a barometer
of counterparty risk, hit a three-week high of 28.5 basis
points on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)