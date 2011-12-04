(Repeating item that initially ran on Friday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 4 The euro zone will once again
serve as the source of Wall Street's angst, as investors look
to a summit of the region's political leaders for decisive
solutions for the ballooning debt crisis.
Stocks posted their best week in more than two years last
week, driven by central bank efforts to provide cheaper dollar
loans to struggling European banks.
In addition, the new head of the European Central Bank said
on Thursday the ECB stands ready to act more aggressively to
fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree to much
tighter budget controls at the Dec. 9 summit.
But Wall Street investors can be forgiven for feeling like
they've been in this position before. Markets seesawed
throughout the fall, guided by prevailing sentiment out of
Europe.
"It will be all focused on the upcoming Friday summit. But
don't forget this is the 15th summit we've had now during the
euro zone crisis, and every one the market gets excited, gets
excited and then boom -- it gets disappointed," said Ken
Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
Until now, the ECB has resisted prodding from markets and
world leaders to step in as the lender of last resort. European
credit market yields have soared in recent weeks on concerns
that the euro zone could break up or one or more countries
would default on their debt.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet on Monday to outline joint
proposals for the summit. [ID:nL5E7N11XQ]
Investor optimism over apparent progress by euro zone
leaders toward taming their debt problems helped propel the S&P
500 .SPX.INX 7.4 percent higher for the week, its best
weekly performance since March 2009. The best performers in the
last week were companies with more international sales,
according to Bespoke Investment Group, an investment adviser in
Harrison, New York.
While volatility remains high as markets are susceptible to
any negative headlines coming out of the euro zone, investors
appear satisfied for the time being that the region's leaders
will stay on track in tackling the crisis.
THEIR LEHMAN MOMENT
"We've seen some policy changes which suggest they are
finally beginning to understand that they've got a problem,"
said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated
Investors in New York.
"They are finally recognizing that this is their Lehman
moment, and they have got to do the same sort of things that we
did back in the 2007 to 2009 period."
With markets swings closely tied to sentiment about the
progress made in the euro zone, investors have been forced to
weigh the region's fiscal stability with U.S. stocks that are
seen as cheap by many analysts.
Recent corporate outlooks and analyst projections have been
painting a less rosy picture, with estimates for fourth-quarter
S&P earnings growth tumbling over the past two months as well
as a near-record high ratio of negative corporate
preannouncements to positive ones, according to Thomson Reuters
Proprietary Research. [ID:nL1E7N24IY]
Even if European leaders continue on a path that investors
have cheered, the difficulty in putting plans in place may
throw cold water on investor optimism. Borrowing costs in major
nations such as Italy and Spain remain at levels considered
unsustainable in Europe's slow-growth economy.
"I don't know that the market just rallies straight through
into the end of the year because whatever solution they come up
with will be hard to implement," said Nicholas Colas, chief
market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.
"It will be politically hard, it will be economically hard
and you will be facing the very real threat of a recession -- a
pretty deep recession in Europe in the first half of next year
-- because of all the uncertainty that is being created right
now."
The U.S. economic calendar for this week is light, with the
ISM services report, weekly initial jobless claims and the
trade balance among the highlights.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)