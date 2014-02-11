NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains in volatile trading on Tuesday following a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ahead of her hearing before the Republican-controlled House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 26 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.25 points.