NEW YORK Aug 11 The spread on the U.S. two-year interest rate swap rate over the two-year Treasury yield widened on Thursday after Reuters reported one bank in Asia has cut credit lines to major French lenders.

The Reuters report also said five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and counterparty risk to French banks on worries over their exposure to the debt of peripheral euro zone nations. For more, see [ID:nL4E7JB020]

The two-year swap spread, which grows with investor aversion and perception of rising counterparty risk, was last quoted at 28.00 basis points after touching a wide of 29.25 basis points shortly after the release of the Reuters report, according to Tradeweb.

The two-year swap spread ended at 25.00 basis points on Wednesday.

