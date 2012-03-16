BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
NEW YORK, March 16 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities retreated from earlier highs on Friday after the government's measure on overall consumer prices rose in line with market expectations.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors' long-term inflation expectation, was last up 0.5 basis point at 2.39 percent. It had been up 1.2 basis points prior to the release of the February Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.4 percent.
The five-year breakeven rate was down 0.5 basis point at 2.17 percent after being up 0.2 basis point prior to the February CPI data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal