(Updates market action, adds details, quote)

NEW YORK Aug 17 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities rose on Wednesday after U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, suggesting a slowing economy has not yet cooled inflation.

The Labor Department said its index of producer prices rose 0.2 percent last month, above the 0.1 percent increase predicted by economists. For more, see [ID:nLLAHJE71H]

The PPI core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, climbed by 0.4 percent, twice what analysts had expected.

"This continues to show pipeline pressure across many consumer goods. We have seen these pressures for some time," said Michael Gapen, economist at Barclays Capital in New York.

The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.22 percent, up 1 basis point versus a 0.5 basis point decline prior to the release of the PPI data.

On Thursday, the Labor Department will release its July readings on consumer prices at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

Economists forecast the CPI, which TIPS are benchmarked against, likely grew 0.2 percent in July and the core rate likely rose by 0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)