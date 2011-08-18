(Updates market action, adds quote)

NEW YORK Aug 18 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities fell on Thursday on expectations that a slowing economy will keep a lid on consumer inflation and wage pressure.

The Labor Department said on Thursday its index on consumer prices rose 0.5 percent last month, above the 0.2 percent increase predicted by economists. But the core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, climbed 0.2 percent, matching analyst forecasts. For more, see [ID:nLLAIJE71H]

"Recent developments in inflation have been unsettling. This should provide some tranquillity on the inflation front," said Richard DeKaser, economist at The Parthenon Group in Boston.

Meanwhile, jobless claims rose more than expected to 408,000 in the week ended Aug 13, suggesting the unemployment rate will likely remain high as companies are reluctant to add workers. [ID:nLLAIJE71K]

The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.15 percent, down 3.1 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate US5YTIP=TWEB slipped 2.7 basis points at 1.66 percent, its lowest level in nearly nine months.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $12 billion in five-year TIPS US5TIPWI=TWEB at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

( Reporting by Richard Leong. Editing by W Simon )