BRIEF-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 15.9 pct, imports up 25.2 pct
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 The breakeven rates on short- and medium-term U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities trimmed their earlier losses on Wednesday after data showed larger-than-expected increases in U.S. producer prices in July.
The Labor Department said its index of producer prices rose 0.2 percent last month, above the 0.1 percent increase predicted by economists. For more, see [ID:nLLAHJE71H]
The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.21 percent, down 0.2 basis point versus a 0.5 basis point decline prior to the release of the PPI data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.