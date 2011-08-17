NEW YORK Aug 17 The breakeven rates on short- and medium-term U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities trimmed their earlier losses on Wednesday after data showed larger-than-expected increases in U.S. producer prices in July.

The Labor Department said its index of producer prices rose 0.2 percent last month, above the 0.1 percent increase predicted by economists. For more, see [ID:nLLAHJE71H]

The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.21 percent, down 0.2 basis point versus a 0.5 basis point decline prior to the release of the PPI data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)