NEW YORK Aug 18 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities held steady at lower levels on Thursday after data on jobless claims and consumer prices supported the view of a struggling economy with little inflation.

The Labor Department said its index on consumer prices rose 0.5 percent last month, above the 0.2 percent increase predicted by economists. But the core rate, which factors out volatile energy and food prices, climbed 0.2 percent, matching analyst forecasts. For more, see [ID:nLLAIJE71H]

Jobless claims rose more than expected to 408,000 in the week ended Aug 13, suggesting the unemployment rate will likely remain high as companies are reluctant to add workers. [ID:nLLAIJE71K]

The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.16 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)