UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
(Updates market action after Philly Fed data)
NEW YORK Aug 18 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities turned negative on Thursday after a stunningly weak report from the Philadephia Federal Reserve on business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.
The yield on U.S. 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB was last quoted at minus 0.10 percent, compared with 0.002 percent late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.
The gap between 10-year TIPS yield and regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of investors' 10-year inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.13 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement