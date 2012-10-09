By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 9 The New York Stock Exchange said
it was looking into why at least 10 U.S.-traded securities saw
their shares jump or dive suddenly without any news on Tuesday,
only to resume their original trading pattern.
A handful of seemingly unrelated stocks, including Pandora
Media, Nokia and the Select Sector Financial SPDR
exchange-traded fund, all shifted suddenly, dropping or
rising by anywhere from 1.0 percent to 18 percent, between 10:30
am ET and 11 a.m. ET.
"We have received calls and we are checking it out", said
NYSE spokesman Ray Pellecchia.
None of the moves resulted in temporary share halts, even
though at least one stock, MEMC Electronic Materials had
an 18 percent move in less than a second. Two trades in MEMC
took place at less than $2 a share on Nasdaq's alternative
display facility, according to Thomson Reuters data.
One questionable trade occurred in Pandora at 10:58 a.m. ET
at $10.43 a share, about 4.0 percent away from where the market
had been trading. This trade was also on the Nasdaq's
alternative display facility. The Nasdaq did not return a call
for comment.
"I'm just noticing the pattern and noticing the stocks,"
said Sal Arnuk, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in
Chatham, New Jersey.
Other securities with unusual moves include Las Vegas Sands
, Two Harbors Investment and Hatteras Financial
.
"It definitely is raising an issue, there is chatter along
the Street that the exchanges have lost control."
Overall, U.S. stocks were lower at midsession on Tuesday, led
by losses in the technology sector after brokerage downgrades of
Intel and other major companies amid worries about
third-quarter U.S. earnings.
Earnings reports for S&P 500 companies, which begin later on
Tuesday, may show the first quarterly drop in three years,
according to analysts' estimates.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.21
points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,502.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 11.20 points, or 0.77 percent, at
1,444.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 44.75
points, or 1.44 percent, at 3,067.61.