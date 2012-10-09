(Corrects to clarify the reporting firm is reviewing the
trades, not FINRA)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 9 A firm that reported trades to
the FINRA/NASDAQ Trade Reporting Facility is reviewing
transactions in at least 10 U.S.-traded securities that saw
sudden, big moves on Tuesday before resuming normal trading in
the latest case of odd gyrations by stocks.
The unidentified firm reported trades to the FINRA/NASDAQ
TRF "at prices away from the current market," Nancy Condon, a
spokeswoman for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
said in an email.
She said the trades are being reviewed by that firm to
determine if cancellations are necessary.
Trades cleared through the Nasdaq-operated trading facility
sparked sharp moves in either direction in a handful of
seemingly unrelated stocks, including Pandora Media, Nokia
and the Select Sector Financial SPDR exchange-traded
fund.
Shares dropped or rose rapidly anywhere from 1 percent to
more than 20 percent between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., without
triggering any trading halts. Most of the trades were on New
York Stock Exchange-listed securities.
The NYSE was looking into the matter, a spokesman said. A
Nasdaq spokesman declined to comment.
The unusual trades are reminiscent of a technology glitch at
Knight Capital Group in early August that generated
rapid price changes and volume spikes, as well as the infamous
"flash crash" on May 6, 2010. These and other technology
problems have heightened concerns that stock markets need more
transparency.
A source familiar with the matter said Tuesday's odd trades
could have been generated in so-called dark pools, trading
markets that do not show their order feed publicly.
While no trade halts were triggered, one stock, MEMC
Electronic Materials, had a down-and-up move of about 20
percent in less than a second. Two trades in MEMC took place at
less than $2 a share when the stock had just been trading at
$2.41, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The unusual behavior of the stocks "definitely is raising an
issue. There is chatter along the Street that the exchanges have
lost control," said Sal Arnuk, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
Other securities with unusual moves included Las Vegas Sands
, Two Harbors Investment and Hatteras Financial
.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by
David Gaffen, Clive McKeef, Kenneth Barry and M.D. Golan)