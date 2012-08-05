By Irene Klotz
| PASADENA, Calif.
PASADENA, Calif. Aug 5 NASA cheekily calls the
Mars Science Lab's risky approach and landing attempt the "seven
minutes of terror." In reality, the anxiety at mission control
could last much longer.
The robotic lander dubbed Curiosity, a $2.5 billion mission
to search for life-friendly habitats on the Red Planet, was on
autopilot for touchdown at 10:31 p.m. PDT Sunday (1:31 a.m. EDT
Monday/0531 GMT).
If all goes as planned, NASA will heave a big sigh of relief
immediately. But word of whether Curiosity survives may not come
for hours.
Because Earth sets over the Martian horizon minutes before
Curiosity is due to land, direct communication with the lander
will be cut off. Scientists tracking the craft from the Jet
Propulsion Laboratory in California will depend on three other
spacecraft in orbit around Mars to transmit information about
the rover's fate.
One of those orbiters, nicknamed Odyssey, can potentially
relay Curiosity's descent and landing signals in real time. But
NASA won't know if this satellite can be properly positioned for
live coverage until about 15 minutes before Curiosity hits the
Martian atmosphere.
The Odyssey orbiter, flying about 250 miles (400 km) over
Mars, lost one of its steering wheels in June, and flight
controllers have had to learn how to maneuver it with a spare.
All communications between Curiosity and Earth, whether
directly with the probe or relayed via the Mars orbiters, are
sent and received by NASA through its Deep Space Network, a
collection of satellite dishes arrayed in California, Spain and
Australia.
Once direct communication with Curiosity is cut off, it will
be another day before Earth and Mars are properly aligned again
for a "line-of-sight" linkup.
If proper alignment of Odyssey fails, that leaves NASA to
seek data from two other orbiters to confirm whether Curiosity
safely touched down or crashed.
Like Odyssey, both the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and
Europe's Mars Express will be flying overhead during Curiosity's
descent and landing and should be recording the event. But
getting those signals back to Earth and deciphered will take
eight hours or more.
Moreover, there is no guarantee that the Reconnaissance
Orbiter or Mars Express would succeed in their first attempts at
relaying landing data to NASA.
"If we get past 24 hours, it's more likely than not that we
had a problem," deputy project manager Richard Cook said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Stacey Joyce)