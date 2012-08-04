* Spacecraft flying flawlessly in final approach to Red
Planet
* Clear, calm weather forecast for landing site
* NASA calls it most challenging landing ever attempted
By Steve Gorman
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 4 The Mars rover
Curiosity, the most sophisticated mobile science lab ever sent
to another world, hurtled closer to the Red Planet on Saturday,
on track "to fly through the eye of the needle" for a precise,
safe landing on Sunday night, NASA officials said.
Mission control engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
near Los Angeles acknowledge that delivering the one-ton,
six-wheeled, nuclear-powered rover in one piece is a highly
risky proposition under the best of circumstances.
But JPL's team said the spacecraft and its systems were all
healthy and performing flawlessly, and that weather forecasts
over the landing zone on Mars were favorable, as Curiosity
streaked to within 2.8 million miles (4.5 million km) of its
destination.
NASA, facing deep cuts in its science budget and struggling
to regain its footing after cancellation of the space shuttle
program, the agency's centerpiece for 30 years, has a lot riding
on a successful Mars landing.
Mars is the chief component of NASA's long-term deep space
exploration plans. Curiosity is designed primarily to search for
evidence that the planet most similar to Earth may have once
harbored ingredients necessary for microbial life to evolve.
After an eight-month voyage of more than 350 million miles
(567 million km), engineers said they were hopeful that the
rover will land precisely as planned near the foot of a tall
mountain rising from the floor of a vast impact basin called
Gale Crater.
"We're on target to fly through the eye of the needle,"
Arthur Amador, the Mars Science Laboratory mission manager, told
reporters at a briefing about 36 hours before landing time.
Touchdown is scheduled for 10:31 p.m. Sunday Pacific time
(1:31 a.m. EDT on Monday/0531 GMT on Monday).
With Curiosity in the final stretch of its journey encased
in a capsule-like shell, the spacecraft is essentially flying on
automatic pilot, guided by a computer packed with pre-programmed
instructions.
PRECISE APPROACH
So precise has the vessel's approach to Mars been that NASA
engineers passed on one last opportunity to perform a trajectory
adjustment by remote control on Friday.
On Sunday, mission control will activate the craft's backup
computer, ensuring that it will assume onboard command of the
vessel should the primary computer fail during entry into the
Martian atmosphere and its tricky descent to the surface.
Two hours before atmospheric entry, mission control will
send its very last transmission to Curiosity, a "parameter
update" giving the craft its exact position in space.
After that, controllers will have little to do but anxiously
track Curiosity's progress as it flies into Mars' upper
atmosphere at 13,000 miles (20,921 km) per hour, 17 times the
speed of sound, and begins a descent and landing sequence NASA
refers to as "the seven minutes of terror."
Curiosity's fate will then hinge on a complex series of
maneuvers that include a giant parachute deployment and a
never-before-used jet-powered "sky crane" that must descend to
the right spot over the planet, lower the rover to the ground on
nylon tethers, cut the cords and fly away.
"This is the most challenging landing we've ever attempted,"
said Doug McCuistion, NASA's Mars Exploration Program director.
If everything works according to plan, controllers at JPL
will know within a minute or two that the Curiosity is safely on
the ground, alerted by a terse radio transmission relayed to
Earth from the Mars orbiter Odyssey flying overhead.
If no landing signal comes, it could take hours or days for
scientists to learn if radio communications with the rover were
merely disrupted or that it crashed or burned up during descent.
Flight controllers anticipate clear and calm conditions at
Gale Crater for landing, which will occur in the Martian late
afternoon. There may be some haze in the planet's pink skies
from ice clouds, typical for this time of year, with
temperatures at about 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
From 154 million miles (248 million kilometers) away, 1,400
scientists, engineers and guests are expected to tensely wait at
JPL to learn Curiosity's fate. Another 5,000 people will be
watching from the nearby California Institute of Technology, the
academic home of JPL.
A NASA Television broadcast from mission control will take
over the giant Toshiba screens in Times Square in New York City.
(Additional reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Anthony
Boadle)