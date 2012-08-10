By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 10 While dozens of rocket
scientists packed NASA's mission control room during a
much-vaunted landing of the Mars rover Curiosity, no one made a
bigger impression on viewers glued to live TV and Internet
coverage of the event than spike-haired Bobak Ferdowsi.
The 32-year-old flight engineer, better known to Mars-struck
fans as the NASA Mohawk Guy, became an overnight Internet
sensation and helped generate online buzz for Curiosity, thanks
largely to his stars-and-stripes punk-rock hairdo and his hunky
good looks.
Ferdowsi, a native of Oakland, California, with a graduate
degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has
worn eccentric hairstyles for big missions and projects
throughout his nine-year tenure at NASA, as a kind of good-luck
tradition.
For the occasion of Curiosity's landing on Sunday night,
colleagues at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena held a
vote to choose a special new look -- a Mohawk dyed red and blue
and adorned with stars and stripes.
The look transformed Ferdowsi into an instant aerospace rock
star among legions of Mars enthusiasts.
Some 44,000 new followers flocked to his Twitter account as
fans circulated viral "memes" with his image, bombarded him with
marriage proposals and created dedicated feeds on the
micro-blogging site Tumblr, such as the "NASA Needs More
Mohawks" page.
Ferdowsi said he was shocked at the burst of attention.
"I didn't realize that our landing would be such a heavily
watched thing. I'm so glad people were as excited to watch that
landing as I was. But to wake up the next morning and find tons
of people have a newfound interest in me, or think that I'm the
new face of NASA, is crazy," he told Reuters.
SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION
As a flight engineer during the last hours before
Curiosity's do-or-die daredevil landing, Ferdowsi and his peers
at mission control actually had little to do but track the
self-guided spacecraft's progression as it neared its
destination.
One of his last tasks before the vessel streaked into the
Martian atmosphere at hypersonic speed was to send signals to
the craft reorienting its computer hardware and power modules
for its entry, descent and landing mode, he said.
The $2.5 billion rover mission is designed to search for
signs of life-friendly habitats on Mars.
The team's successful landing and subsequent celebrations
were streamed across the world, and since then, Ferdowsi said
his sudden fame has elicited considerable good-natured ribbing
from co-workers.
"I wouldn't work here if I thought it was the stodgy NASA of
yore. We're still nerds and geeks here. There's no doubt about
it. We're just a little more comfortable expressing ourselves,"
Ferdowsi said.
Moreover, his alternative look appears to have resonated
with budding scientists and engineers of the future.
"It's really awesome that people can somehow relate to me in
a way that they didn't think they could relate to people here
before," the engineer said. "If they think that they can be
themselves and work here, that's rewarding."
The live stream of Sunday's rover landing gained the most
viewers NASA has seen so far online, according to social media
manager Veronica McGregor. Twitter hash tags such as "Mars
Curiosity," "JPL," and "Mars landing" became worldwide trending
topics, and more than 800,000 users followed the @MarsCuriosity
Twitter feed in the final stage of Curiosity's voyage.
While the intensity of the Internet frenzy caught everyone
at NASA by surprise, the social media team has already been
working with science institutions around the country to open a
dialogue between NASA scientists and students.
JPL hopes to enlist Ferdowsi as a spokesman for the two-year
Curiosity mission at future public events.
"It's turning engineers into rock stars," JPL social media
specialist Courtney O'Connor said. "If you have elementary
school kids who now want to go into science to learn about this,
that's amazing."
