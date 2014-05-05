(Updates with statement from the company; conditions update)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. May 5 The roof of a five-story mill building undergoing demolition at the former Bethlehem Steel plant near Baltimore collapsed on Monday, injuring nine workers, officials said.

Thirteen workers were inside the mill at Sparrows Point, Maryland, tearing the building down when its roof collapsed at about 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), according to a statement from Bloomfield Hills-based MCM Management Corp, which was handling the demolition.

The workers were able to get out of the rubble, and the injured were taken to hospitals, according to Baltimore County Fire Department Lieutenant Paul Massarelli. One remained in critical condition and three others were in serious condition on Monday evening, he added.

Sparrows Point was once home to one of the largest steel mills in the world and employed 31,000 workers. It is near Dundalk, Maryland.

Bethlehem Steel filed for bankruptcy protection in 2001. After a series of owners, the site was purchased in 2012 by Hilco SP LLC and by Commercial Development Co Inc, a real estate development company.

MCM said it is investigating the collapse and working with state and local authorities to determine the cause. (Reporting by John Clarke, Ian Simpson and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Scott Malone, Cynthia Osterman and Andre Grenon)